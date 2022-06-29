Fourth of July: When you can light fireworks in Delhi Township

LANSING, Mich. — Fireworks season is upon us, and Delhi Township is reminding residents when you can light them and when it's time for them to fizzle out.

The time to light fireworks in Delhi Township is between June 29 and July 4 until 11:45 p.m. The township says that is the only time fireworks are permitted during the summer holiday season.

Fireworks can not be set off on public property, or school or church properties.

Violations will be reported to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office. Anyone who violates this time frame, may face a $1,000 fine.

