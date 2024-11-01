Former Metro Bowl Building faces possible demolition

The former Metro Bowl building on South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd is considered an eyesore by neighbors and city officials.

It’s been vacant for years, and there's still a lot to be said about the former Metro Bowl building. What was once a location people came to for Creating memories, is now being described as an eyesore, with dilapidated siding, graffiti, and a parking lot filled with deep potholes.

“The building itself if just falling a part,” said resident Marion Glasscoe.

The city agrees and tagged the location as unsafe in 2021.

“Over the years, that thing has just deteriorated and continued to rot,” said councilman Adam Hussain.

Hussain said he's been in constant communication with the building's owner, Property Ventures of Michigan LLC, for years but no changes have been made. Hussian said was proud of a decision that was made by a demolition hearing officer on October 25th.

“The hearing officer issued a 45-day make safe of demolish, which means this owner has 45 days to make the location safe or demolish the property,” Hussain said.

This won't be an easy task, given how expensive it would be to fix up.

“They have an estimated cost of repairs, using a formula from the state at about $6 million,” Hussain said.

The property is for sale for $795,000. We reached out to the realtor who told us the owner does not wish to speak on the possible demolition of the building.

Meanwhile, neighbors are hoping the building is torn down and replaced with something that could benefit the neighborhood.

“Rebuild something for the youth,” Glasscoe said.