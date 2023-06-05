Firearm expert provides advice on registering and keeping guns safe

LANSING, Mich. — While we’re no firearm expert, Michael Lynn of Michael Lynn's Smokeless range, is.

Lynn started Concealed Pistol License classes back in 2020 and since then has helped hundreds of people get their CPL.

“To me, it’s great when people learn what to do and not to do and it also makes them feel safer because they know the right way to do thing compared to what they thought before,” Lynn said.

The right way of doing thing starts with the purchase.To carry one is another process, which includes an 8 hour, CPL course.

"It’s 5 hours in class, and 3 Horus on the range and it typically takes about 4 weeks to get your actual license,” Lynn said.

Lynn said owning and carrying a gun comes a long with a lot of responsibility, which is why you should always make sure your weapon is stored safely.

Lynn teaches classes year round and if you wanna take advantage of his next class, it’s June 10. You can find out more information about it here.

