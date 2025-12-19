LANSING, Mich — A 74-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a Lansing street in her motorized wheelchair Thursday evening, leaving her family devastated during the holiday season.

• Fatal crash: Police say Marianne Howlett-Gibson, 74, was crossing near Cedar and Miller in her motorized wheelchair when she was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening around 6 p.m.

• Severe injuries: Family say Howlett-Gibson suffered internal bleeding from her liver, multiple collapsed ribs and a collapsed lung before dying shortly after emergency surgery.

• Investigation ongoing: Police say the driver is cooperating, winter conditions may have played a role, and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Marianne Howlett-Gibson was crossing the street near Cedar and Miller around 6 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle, according to Lansing Police.

"I'm devastated, I'm hurt, it's unbelievable, I am in shock," said Annette Hill, Howlett-Gibson's sister.

Howlett-Gibson suffered severe injuries including internal bleeding from her liver, multiple collapsed ribs and a collapsed lung. She underwent immediate surgery to stop the bleeding but died shortly after the procedure, family members said.

WATCH: Family speaks after police say woman in wheelchair was hit by a car

Family speaks after police say woman in wheelchair was hit by a car

"She had internal bleeding from her liver, multiple collapsed ribs, a collapsed lung and they did immediate surgery to stop the bleeding," Hill said.

Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Winter conditions may have played a role in the crash, and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors, according to authorities.

The incident has raised questions among neighbors about how such a tragedy could occur.

"My first thought is how do you hit someone in the wheelchair, what are you doing that you're not paying attention someone in the wheelchair, I don't care if you have the right of way or not, why don't you see that person," said one area resident.

Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation.

For Hill and her family, the loss has cast a shadow over what should be a joyful time of year.

"Christmas will not be a joyous occasion for us because of that," Hill said. "I just wish she was still with us, especially with the holidays coming up."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

