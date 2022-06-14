Families kick up dirt at new mountain bike playground in Holt

LANSING, Mich. — It's time to pull out your mountain bike and throw up some dirt thanks to a new trail at Burchfield Park.

On Monday, Ingham County Parks held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dirt School, a new bicycle playground and mountain bike skills park.

"We’ve spent many hours out on the back trails, but we are super excited to spend time on the closed trails," Jenn Martin said.

Martin and her two daughters Ainsley and Cerys love riding their bikes and said it's their favorite summer hobby.

"My oldest really wants to learn how to do more tricks and stuff like that and to have that right here, this close, is awesome," she said.

The $230,000 project was led by the mid-Michigan Biking Association.

The course mimics the terrain of other trails and is meant to help mountain biking beginners grow from nervous peddlers to confidently exploring every trail their wheels touch.

“The opportunity to engage in an activity that really challenges you and when you succeed helps you build confidence in your ability is really important for youth in general, certainly for youth today,“ said Cindy Hales, vice president of community investment for Capitol Region Community Foundation.

The bicycle playground is open every day for all riders. It will serve as a center for Ingham County Parks' day camps, as well as the Capital Youth Cycling Adventure Bike Club.

