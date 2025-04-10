EXCLUSIVE: ‘it’s ridiculous’ Centerfolds’ Manager speaks after revocation of Cabaret License

LANSING, Mich — FOX 47’s Larry Wallace did an exclusive interview with Centerfolds’ manager Rick Johnson.

“Rick, how do you feel about your Cabarete license being revoked,” Wallace said.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Johnson said.

The sit down came days, after City Council unanimously voted to revoke Centerfolds’ license, citing 3 deadly shootings, assault of an officer, illegal drug use and sexual activity.

“Is there ever a line crossed with these girls and customers, when it comes to sexual activity?” Wallace said.

“Well what is sexual activity? They didn't specify,” Johnson said.

City officials stated lack of security as another concern.

“Despite repeated incidents of disorderly conduct, the business has failed to take corrective action such as enhanced security, hiring additional security personal or enforcing stricter policies,” said Rawley Van Fossen, Director of Lansing’s Economic Development and Planning.

Johnson disagreed with that claim and said the club has nearly 40 security cameras, and at least 2 security guards on any given night. He also emphasized that the club has a no weapons policy.

The city said before the cabaret license was revoked, they sent out 2 notices for a hearing. We got to look at those notices. One of which went to a Metro Detroit location and was signed on March 13th. The second notice went to centerfolds and was signed, but the date is missing. Johnson said he got the second notice late.

“I didn't get it until March 26th, the hearing was on the 25th,” Johnson said.

Because of that Johnson said he believes he deserves the proper due process and will be fighting the cabaret revocation in court.

“Is it safe to say you believe this is not the end of Centerfolds?” Wallace said.

“No, this is not the end,” Johnson said.

***WATCH VIEW INTERVIEW BELOW***