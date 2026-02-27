Erin Schor announces candidacy for Michigan House 74th District seat

LANSING, Mich — Erin Schor, the legislative policy director in the Michigan Department of State and wife of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, announced her candidacy Friday for the 74th District of the Michigan House of Representatives.

The seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Kara Hope of Holt, who announced last month she will not seek re-election.

Schor said she decided to run after encouragement from residents in South Lansing and Holt, as well as support from neighborhood leaders, local elected officials, and current state legislators.

"After strong encouragement by many residents in South Lansing and Holt, as well as support from a variety of neighborhood leaders, local elected officials, and current state legislators - and so many of you! - today, I am announcing that I am a candidate for the 74th District in the Michigan House of Representatives," Schor said.

Schor cited her background in public policy and her experience working in the House of Representatives, advocating for community colleges, and her work for the Michigan Department of State as qualifications for the role.

"As your Representative, I'm ready to use my 25 years of public policy experience and my existing relationships to hit the ground running and immediately make an impact for the residents of this district," Schor said.

"My time working in the House of Representatives, as well as my time advocating for community colleges and my work for the Michigan Department of State, make me the best candidate to understand the issues that will come before the Legislature and to advocate for the residents of the 74th district," Schor said.

Schor said she looks forward to speaking with voters about issues including education, health care, energy, and economic development.

"I am excited to embark on this campaign and to talk to voters about what the Legislature can do to improve their daily lives - on issues from education to health care, energy to economic development, and more," Schor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

