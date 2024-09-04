Engaged couple dies after Lansing crash, family speaks

Authorities say the crash happened on Aug.24. in the area of East Saginaw and Marshall.

The victims identified are engaged couple 26-year-old Neshawn Jackson and 31-year-old Katherine Gilbert.

Watch video above to see how their family is coping with the grief.

A memorial sits tall near the intersection of East Saginaw and Marshall street, to remember 31 year old Katherine Gilbert and 26 year old Neshawn Jackson.

“It was bad accident,” said Jackson’s mom Lakesha Shareef.

Taking you back to August 24th, right before 1 am, Lansing Police said Jackson and Gilbert were in the car together when the single vehicle crash happened.

By the time officers got to the scene Jackson was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on the scene. Gilbert was taken to the hospital, where she later died .Police believe speed was factor.

“It hurts, it hurts, I miss him,” Shareef said.

Shareef talked to us about the tragedy, saying she's coping with the grief by remembering the great qualities her son and his fiancee brought to the world.

“They loved each other,” Shareef said. “They were just trying to live an every day life. They both worked so hard.”

A happy life, that involved a blended family with six kids. The youngest, being just 1 a one year old baby girl.

“It going to be hard trying to explain what happened to her,” Shareef said.

A family and a community will never be the same with the two lives lost, and as Shareef grieves, she wants to send driving safety tips to those hitting the road.

“To buckle up, put their seat belt on,” she said.