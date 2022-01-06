Elderly couple's home in Holt went up in flames, husband in serious condition

LANSING, Mich. — An elderly couple is recovering from their injuries after their mobile home in Holt went up in flames on Tuesday.

Authorities say the wife sustained minor injuries, while her husband is in critical condition.

"Her husband is in a burn unit right now, and from what I was told he's in serious condition," said Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball. "He is expected to live. He's expected to come out of it, but he has a little bit of a long road to travel. He's got some what appears to be some respiratory issues."

The fire happened in Windmill Park on Eifert Road and took five hours to extinguish. The home was completely destroyed.

"We went to get our kids from school and as we pull in its just billowing smoke, all over the park," said Kyla Hartmen, a Windmill Park resident.

Ball said it initially appeared that they had working smoking detectors, but further investigation showed that wasn't the case.

He said the wife is out of the hospital and with her son. He believes the biggest takeaway is to always make sure your smoke detectors are working.

