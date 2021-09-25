Dunbar brings together parents of gun violence victims to pressure Schor

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing City Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar brought together parents who lost their kids to gun violence to put pressure on Mayor Andy Schor to do more to prevent shootings in the city.

Dunbar is running against Schor for the city's top job.

“My son was murdered 103 days ago and I have not heard from a detective, I have not heard from anyone at LPD or anything,” said Marlon Beard.

Beard said he feels the city is not taking the investigation into the death of his 17-year-old son Marshawn seriously.

“There’s been no arrests made,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the love of family and friends, he would have just been forgotten.”

On Friday, Marlon and other parents who lost their kids to gun violence gathered for a press conference put on by Dunbar. Lansing police have reported 20 deaths related to gun violence so far in 2021, a record for the city. Of those victims, six were teens

“There’s no consequences for killing our children,” said Sheri Pruitt, whose son was killed in 2014. “It feels like no one is being held accountable.”

Schor has addressed the wave of violence that hit the city this year, announcing the creation of a gun violence task force three months ago

“I know Mayor Schor has started his gun task force, and it is made up only of people from his administration,” Dunbar said. “When I meet with these mothers, what is happening with their cases, they hear nothing.”

Right before the press conference started, Schor made a post on his Facebook saying the city will be allocating $75,000 from the state to go towards solving 85 open cold cases.

“It was interesting that it came out five minutes before our press conference,” Dunbar said. “I believe it was an allocation that was received through negations from the state. It’s wonderful grant. We’ve had money In our accounts for two years to hire investigators and we could’ve hired people a lot soon.”

In a statement sent to FOX 47 News, Schor said the Lansing Police are working hard to solve cases and he knows they need more resources to follow up on leads. Dunbar says, Lansing police need to step up their game.

“We shouldn’t have mothers picking up shell casings and taking them to police for evidence, that should be done at the scene. “ Dunbar said.

