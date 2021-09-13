Dumpsters overflow at Sycamore Townhomes in Lansing, tenants say they've lingered for months

LANSING, Mich. — Residents said the waste overflowing dumpsters at Sycamore Townhomes in Lansing has been there for at least two months.

The dumpsters are owned by Republic Services and residents said they’ve reached out to management, but have gotten nowhere.

“It’s like no one is trying, you know,” said resident Regina Buckner. “I’ve tried calling the office, I don’t get no answer. I have left messages, some are good, some are not good. I’m just trying to get whoever is responsible for this to move it because it stinks. I don’t feel it’s an healthy environment and we’re just going to end up with big rats and mice.”

After hearing complaints from residents, FOX 47 decided to take a trip over to the leasing office to talk to management.

The manager we talked to did not want to be on camera, but she said she reached out to Republic Services on Monday and hopes to have the issue fixed in a couple days.

Lansing City officials said Sycamore was written up on Aug. 31 for the dumpster issue and they plan on sending someone else out here this week to check it out. If the issue is not fixed by then, Sycamore will be fined.

