Drive-thru test for COVID-19 now offered in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — To make quick diagnostic tests for COVID-19 more accessible to Greater Lansing residents, Ingham County Health Department and LynxDx have teamed up to offer drive-thru, saliva tests at the Human Services Building in Lansing. Testing starts today, and tests are at no out-of-pocket cost to patients with results delivered via email or text in 1-2 days.

The contactless, saliva (spit) sample tests are available Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 5303 S. Cedar Street in Lansing. Patients must pre-register and schedule an appointment at: https://lynxdx.health/register

“This is a new type of test in our community,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “While we have rapid antigen tests and PCR tests, the former lacks high accuracy and the latter can take several days for results. This test offers quick and accurate results without any nasal or throat swabs.”

Patients collect their own saliva samples. They must not eat or drink for at least 30 minutes prior to testing. The test is a high-accuracy qPCR test. Per LynxDx, “the test has less than a 1% chance of having a false-positive result and less than a 5% chance of a negative test result despite being infected with COVID-19.” LynxDx is a privately held diagnostics company headquartered in Ann Arbor, which spun out of the University of Michigan.

The drive-thru testing site will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day and Monday, July 5 in observance of Independence Day. For more information visit: https://www.lynxdx.com/covid19info

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook