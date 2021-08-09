LANSING, Mich. — There will be a Drive-Through mobile food distribution Tuesday, August 10 for all residents of the City of Lansing.

Registration: 2:00 PM for vehicles to line up

Distribution: 3:00 PM -5:00 PM (or until food is distributed)

Location: Alfreda Schmidt Community Center, 5825 Wise Road in Lansing.

Google Maps, 2021 Food distribution site

FREE shelf-stable food

Details:

Stay in your vehicle for registration and food distribution.

Food will be placed in your trunk/hatchback, so please make room ahead of time.

Restrooms will NOT be available.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and arrange for someone to pick up food for you.

Who Can Participate:

- Anyone in financial hardship or in need of food for any reason

