LANSING, Mich. — There will be a Drive-Through mobile food distribution Tuesday, August 10 for all residents of the City of Lansing.
Registration: 2:00 PM for vehicles to line up
Distribution: 3:00 PM -5:00 PM (or until food is distributed)
Location: Alfreda Schmidt Community Center, 5825 Wise Road in Lansing.
FREE shelf-stable food
Details:
- Stay in your vehicle for registration and food distribution.
- Food will be placed in your trunk/hatchback, so please make room ahead of time.
- Restrooms will NOT be available.
- If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and arrange for someone to pick up food for you.
Who Can Participate:
- Anyone in financial hardship or in need of food for any reason
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.