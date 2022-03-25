Domestic assault suspect in custody after being shot by victim's son

LANSING, Mich. — The suspect in a "serious" domestic assault in Lansing has been released from the hospital and is under arrest after being shot by the victim's son, police said.

Lansing police were called to the 1200 block of Regent Street around 11:35 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they learned that a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound had walked to a local hospital.

According to Public Information Director Robert Merritt, a woman inside the home was being assaulted when her son intervened and shot the suspect.

Officers confirmed the man who walked to the hospital is the suspect in the domestic assault.

The victim in the domestic assault received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lansing police will be requesting criminal charges against the assault suspect and will refer the case to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect is being held in the Lansing Police Detention Facility.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook