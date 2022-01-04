Dimondale selects artist for its first public art piece

LANSING, Mich. — Dimondale is getting its first piece of public art. The village put out a call for an artist and a metal shop master answered.

The Dimondale Art Commission selected Ivan Iler, a metal sculptor from St. Johns who was featured on the Netflix show "Metal Shop Masters," to create the piece.

"Being able to recreate motions, and images and just see a nature through metal is just something that kind of spoke to me. So to be able to do that for a living is a real honor," Iler said.

Dimondale Art Commission Chair Camron Gnass said the group had more than 10 applications from qualified artists around the state and the commission felt the piece Ivan submitted- a tribute to Dimondale's first steel bridge made from Corten steel - was a reflection of the village's history.

"The fact that it's reflective of such an important component of what our village is, something sitting right there on the river, really spoke to what we were trying to do," he said.

Camron Gnass Ivan Iler was inpired by a photograph of Dimondale in 1907.

"The piece for Diamondale was designed around a photograph that I found from 1907, the whole idea was I wanted to tie the old into the new, basically show where this town came from and where they're going," Iler said.

The steel bridge will be installed this summer in Dimondale's pocket park between Jefferson and South Bridge streets.

