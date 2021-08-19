Dimondale is looking for an artist to create its first public art piece

LANSING, Mich. — The village of Dimondale is getting ready to put up its first piece of public art.

"I know the importance of public art and how it makes people in a community feel. And our village did not have the ability to accept public art. We had no ordinance," said Camron Gnass, Dimondale Art Commission chair.

Gnass partnered with former Village Manager Denise Parisian to put together a public art ordinance, which was adopted several years ago.

The first public art piece will be displayed in the pocket park between Jefferson and Bridge streets.

"The corner that we chose for the park for the first installation has to do with the fact that this is the original downtown of the village of Dimondale, a fire similar to the Chicago fire kind of wiped out what was downtown over 100 years ago," Gnass said.

Any artist in Michigan can submit a request for qualification, including why they’re interested, their background and examples of their work.

The commission is going to select three artists, "we're then going to pay a fee to do a little more research, come up with an idea, and come back to the village with their idea," Gnass said.

Out of the three finalist, the art commission will select which idea they think fits best for the park. Gnass said the only requirement is that the piece should be a sculpture.

The art commission has just opened the request for qualifications. Artists have until Sept. 13 to submit their forms.

