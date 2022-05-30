Dimondale community gathers for parade in honor of fallen soldiers

LANSING, Mich. — Dimondale streets were busy Monday as the community gathered for a very special Memorial Day parade, the first parade they've held since the pandemic hit.

"Men and women who have fallen in action– it’s just important for me to remember them. I think it’s important for all of us to do that," said Village President, Ralph Reznick.

Music, smiles, and kids reached for candy were all part of the celebration as the community honored the lives of fallen soldiers.

"I had some friends that passed away from Vietnam and I try and go see them every year," said Joseph Bappert, a veteran who served from 1974 to 1977.

Bappert was one of many veterans who attended the parade.

“Freedom doesn’t come free. At some point in time the ultimate cost was made for our freedom," Bappert got emotional by all the support veterans received today, he told Fox 47 it meant a lot to see so many people come out.

“In addition to a memorial day, it’s also a celebration of life because its their sacrifice that has enabled us to have our lives. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them," said Grand Marshal and U.S. Navy veteran Wayne Walter.

Walter had the opportunity to lead the parade from Carl's Supermarket all the way to the Dimondale cemetery.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook