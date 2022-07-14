Dimondale Canoe and Kayak hosts moonlight paddle event Friday

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Dimondale Canoe and Kayak is hosting a Moonlight Paddle on the Grand River.
You can spend the night under the stars in a single seat boat for $20, or if you don't want to be alone, two-seater options are $30. Headlamps will be provide, and you're encouraged to bring flashlights to make the most of your experience.
Paddling starts at 8 p.m., but you must make a reservation here.
