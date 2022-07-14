Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDelhi Twp - Holt - Dimondale - Southside Lansing

Actions

Dimondale Canoe and Kayak hosts moonlight paddle event Friday

Posted at 9:47 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 21:47:29-04

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Dimondale Canoe and Kayak is hosting a Moonlight Paddle on the Grand River.

You can spend the night under the stars in a single seat boat for $20, or if you don't want to be alone, two-seater options are $30. Headlamps will be provide, and you're encouraged to bring flashlights to make the most of your experience.

Paddling starts at 8 p.m., but you must make a reservation here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter