Detroit Frankie’s pizza and Good Truckin' Diner coming to Lansing's south side

LANSING, Mich. — There’s a new pizza restaurant coming to the south side of Lansing, and it may seem familiar.

Detroit Frankie’s Wood Fired Oven and Good Truckin' Diner are going in on a shared space on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

“My grandparents were in the pizza business, my mom and dad were in the pizza business, and I have been doing it almost 50 years,” said Frank Tignanelli, owner of Detroit Frankie’s Wood Fired Oven.

When it comes to making authentic, Italian pizza, Tignanelli considers himself a pro.

“I’ve been a pizza Italian specialist for different companies out there,” he said. “I’ve owned my own restaurants and now I am ready to do it again in my twilight years.”

A year ago when the pandemic first started, Tignanelli opened Detroit Frankie’s in in Delta Township, after operating in a food trailer for about six years. He credits the tasty ingredients to his success.

“We use rope sausage. The pepperonis are high end. We just try and use quality all across the board,” he said.

Those are all the things that keep people coming back, which has led Tignanelli to open a second location. The 3,000-square-foot south side location will sell Detroit Frankie’s Pizza and dishes customers will recognize from Reo Town’s Good Truckin Diner.

Good Truckin' owner Nick Sinicropi is partner in the venture.

“My buddy Nick from Good Truckin' Diner is going to be in the new store and we’re going to split it up,” Tignanelli said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

Tignanelli hopes the shop will open in the next 30 to 60 days.

