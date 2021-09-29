Delhi Township unveils new charging stations for electric powered cars

LANSING, Mich. — If you drive an electric car and need a charge, Delhi Township has two new fast charging stations just for you.

The Delhi Downtown Development Authority revealed their new public electric vehicle charging stations at a ribbon cutting ceremony today.

"These fast charging stations we believe will provide an economic boost to the area by bringing drivers who might not otherwise stop here," said Howard Haas, the executive director of the Delhi Downtown Development Authority.

Delhi Township Manager Tracy Miller said the stations cost about $170,000. The state of Michigan and the Downtown Development Authority put in $40,000 each to help cover the costs. The rest was paid for by Consumers Energy.

The cost to get a charge is $0.26 a minute.

There are currently 30 charging locations in Ingham County, Consumers Energy wants that number to increase.

"This is hopefully the start of a continued expansion. So Consumers Energy is going to have 37 fast chargers in operation before the end of this year. Starting next year, we have a plan to go at least 150 more," said Jeff Myrom, Consumers Energy's director of EV Programs.

If you need a charge, it should take around 30 minutes. You can find the station at 2074 Aurelius Road, right in front of the Veteran's Memorial Garden.

