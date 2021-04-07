Delhi Township Trustee is taking extra steps to get his vaccinated

LANSING, Mich. — Delhi Township Trustee, TyJuan Thirdgill, is stepping up to make sure his community is vaccinated.

Thirdgill posted on Facebook that he would pay for rides of anyone who needs to get vaccinated. The trustee said, “I feel like the quickest and easiest solution for this right now it's just for me as a trustee, to provide my salary as a means to, like, get people to get to the vaccine, because I never wanted access to be a barrier to someone getting a vaccine.”

Yasmeen Ludy

Not only is he paying for rides to receive the vaccine, he’s also making sure that people have a ride to testing sites and the means to pay for a test. “ I don't want someone someone who's symptomatic, or showing symptoms to not get this COVID-19 test done,” said Thirdgill.

He’s willing to pay for an Uber, Lyft, or whatever makes residents comfortable. Thirdgill is even open to driving people himself.

The Delhi Township Trustee’s offer is open to anyone who needs assistance. Thirdgill says at this point he wants anyone in the greater Lansing area to contact him.

