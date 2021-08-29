Watch
Delhi Township plans to help businesses that have struggled during the pandemic with Back2Business

LANSING, Mich. — Delhi Township will be giving businesses owned by women and minorities first dibs on its Back2Business program funding.

"The Back2Business program provides digital marketing assistance to any Delhi township business that wants to participate. The really cool thing about it is that that assistance that digital marketing can take, really any form that would benefit any particular business," said township Manager, Tracy Miller.

When businesses reach out for help, they will receive a consultation on what their specific needs are

The $250,000 in funding for the Back2Business program comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The board voted to use the money to help businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.

"20% of the of the total funding being made available, or $50,000, is going to be initially reserved for use by women or minority-owned businesses," she said.

Tracy says they don’t have a compiled list of how many minority and women-owned businesses are in the township, but the money will be reserved for them within the first 90 days of the program.

Miller said the township's goal is to prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The program will kick off on September 1. To apply, all you have to do is email or send a letter to the township with the date you became a business, why you’re interested in the program, and how the pandemic has affected your business.

