Delhi Township makes fire inspector position full-time to keep up with demand

LANSING, Mich. — The Delhi Township Fire Department is switching its inspector position from part-time to full-time, after officials realized a part-time inspector couldn't keep up with the demand.

"At the part-time level, we just weren't getting the quality of work that I demand, which will happen at the full-time level," said Chief Brian Ball.

Ball said he realized during the pandemic that some inspections were taking longer than he was comfortable with because the position was part-time.

"We just did not have the ability to in a timely and efficient manner, stay on top of our plan reviews or inspections to keep up with the demand," he said.

Sometimes it would take two weeks for plan reviews to be completed.

Ball wants to give the community a "quality position."

"They will be doing our annual life safety inspections, going through the businesses making sure the businesses are up to our current local fire code. They will also be doing some plan reviews and site plan inspections," he said.

The inspector will also enforce fire codes and investigate how major fires started.

Ball said the fire inspector role is "indispensable."

"If we didn't have a fire Inspector, we would see a lot more fire loss, because they are very instrumental in stopping that loss before it even begins," Ball explained.

The application for the position can be found here. The position will pay anywhere from $26 to close to $32 an hour.

