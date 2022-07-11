Delhi Township launches Music in the Garden series

LANSING, Mich. — Delhi Township is setting the mood all summer long with their Music in the Garden concert series.

Every Thursday at 7 p.m., you can go to the Veterans Memorial Garden to listen to live music from local artists.

This Thursday will feature music from The Corzo Effect, and to top off the evening, there will be a food truck at every concert.

The last concert will be July 28, so get your blanket and your lawn chair, and enjoy the sounds of summer.

