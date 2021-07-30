Watch
Delhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Delhi Township invites locals to 'Cruise to Holt'

Yasmeen Ludy
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jul 30, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Delhi Township is hosting Friday night weekly "cruise-ins," at the Holt Farmers' Market where there will be restaurants, ice cream shops and several local businesses.

If you have a classic car, project car or love to talk about cars, the township is inviting you to the Cruise to Holt event.

Attendees can cruise the "Holt Triangles" and then park at the farmers market parking lot.

The event will be held every Friday night at 5 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to join the fun.

