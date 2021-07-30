Delhi Township invites locals to 'Cruise to Holt'

LANSING, Mich. — Delhi Township is hosting Friday night weekly "cruise-ins," at the Holt Farmers' Market where there will be restaurants, ice cream shops and several local businesses.

If you have a classic car, project car or love to talk about cars, the township is inviting you to the Cruise to Holt event.

Attendees can cruise the "Holt Triangles" and then park at the farmers market parking lot.

The event will be held every Friday night at 5 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to join the fun.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook