Delhi Township hosting first youth fishing derby this Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — There's something fishy going on in Holt this Saturday, so you may want to bring your fishing rod.

Delhi Township is hosting its first Youth Fishing Derby at Valhalla Park. It is free and open to children ages 15 and younger.

Prizes will be awarded for the biggest catch and the most fish caught! So get your bait ready, the event will go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook