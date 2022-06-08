Watch
Delhi Township hosting first youth fishing derby this Saturday

Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 13:20:22-04

LANSING, Mich. — There's something fishy going on in Holt this Saturday, so you may want to bring your fishing rod.

Delhi Township is hosting its first Youth Fishing Derby at Valhalla Park. It is free and open to children ages 15 and younger.

Prizes will be awarded for the biggest catch and the most fish caught! So get your bait ready, the event will go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

