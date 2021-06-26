Delhi Township Fire Department's new purchase will save time during ambulance rides

Yasmeen Ludy Delhi Township Fire Department purchased new power loader cots

Delhi Township Fire Department purchased four power loader cots. A new piece of equipment that will be used to lift people into an ambulance.

The cots are funded by the township's fire equipment and vehicle millage that voters approved in 2018.

"That millage was a half a mil, which roughly gets us about 370,000 a year that we can use to spend on our fire equipment," said Delhi Fire Department Chief, Brian Ball.

The cots are a major upgrade compared to the older ones.

The old system had two points. An antler at the front and it was held at the back.

The new cots have 4 different points held into the ambulance, making the job quick and efficient.

"If we have a critical patient or a trauma, one paramedic as they're walking the cot can still keep treating the patient and get the other person paramedic can get them loaded into the ambulance," said Ball.

The number of lifts that paramedics now have to do is cut down in half. The old cots would require two lifts for a normal patient and four lifts for a larger patient.

"Four chances for one of my firefighters to hurt their backs. Now this system, it's like barely a lift because all they have to do now is bend down and hold the button and automatically lifts it up," Ball explained.

The Delhi Township Fire Department has purchased four power loader cots which saves them 3-4 minutes during an emergency.

