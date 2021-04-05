Curbside food pickup will return to First Presbyterian Church of Holt

LANSING, Mich. — Curbside food distribution is returning to First Presbyterian Church of Holt. While students are on Spring break, the church is stepping up to feed families in need. They're calling it their Neighbor to Neighbor Spring Break Food Distribution.

Reverend Kirk Miller Bags of food located inside of First Presbyterian Church of Holt

On Thursday, April 8, families can drive to the Church and receive non-perishable food items, such as dry foods, cereals, and canned goods. The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last. It will be contact-free to help with COVID protocols. Residents will not need to get out the car, the church will deliver the bags of groceries to them.

“This is from donations from the Holt and Dimondale community and the Holt First Presbyterian Church of Holt congregation. This is intended for our neighbors and as long as we have food, we won't turn anyone away," said Reverend Kirk Miller.

Anyone who wishes to donate food prior to Thursday, the church will be accepting donations during business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

