Complaint leads to discovery of 21 living and deceased cats at a Lansing residence

Investigators found more than a dozen living and deceased cats at a home in Lansing's south side

The discovery came after officials received a complaint of cats living in unsanitary conditions

Ingham County investigators say they removed more than a dozen living and deceased cats from a residence in Lansing's south side.

Ingham County Animal Control Officers say they executed a search warrant Friday morning at a residence on the 300 block of West Denver Avenue after receiving a complaint of cats living in unsanitary conditions.

Officers say they removed 15 deceased cats and six living cats from the residence and transported them to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

The six cats are undergoing medical evaluations to determine the care they may nee.

ICACO says it will submit a report to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office to request criminal charges.

Investigators say anyone who sees or suspects animal cruelty should report it by calling 517-676-8310, emailing reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org, or by submitting a complaint on ICACO's website.

To contact the animal shelter, call 515-676-8370.

