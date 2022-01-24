Watch
Cold classrooms at Sexton High School as boilers shut down

Adam Fakult
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 14:34:26-05

LANSING, Mich. — Sexton High School students had to brave the cold in classrooms on Monday after a boiler issue.

According to the district's Director of Facilities Kattie White, the boilers went down early Monday morning, but workers were able to get them back up and running,

White said they continued to do individual room temperature checks through the day to make sure everyone was comfortable.

Classes continued as scheduled throughout the day.

