LANSING, Mich — Saturday marked the start of Michigan's firearm hunting season, and Coaches Pub and Grill hosted its first annual Buck Pole to celebrate the tradition.



The Buck Pole allowed hunters to showcase their deer harvest from opening day

The event aimed to inspire the next generation of hunters and build community

Neighbors gathered to share their hunting experiences and connect with fellow hunters

"A buck pole is a Michigan tradition where you bring your deer to be showcased and see what other deer were harvested that day," hunters explained.

Saturday, neighbors came together to celebrate the start of the regular firearm deer hunting season.

WATCH: Coaches Pub Buck Pole showcases Michigan hunting tradition on opening day

Coaches Pub Buck Pole showcases Michigan hunting tradition on opening day

Matthew Gillett, owner of Coaches Pub, said he's hoping to inspire the next generation of hunters.

"The purpose of the event was to kinda motivate kids to get outdoors and get involved with hunting," Gillett said.

Neighbors like Mike Schafer brought in their harvest, hoping to have the biggest buck.

"Being pretty excited this buck pole was happening I didn't think I'd actually have one to bring here," Schafer said.

He brought his family, hoping to show them what the community is all about.

"It's really a chance to get together, I think it's great to get the kids out here and experience a community event like this," Schafer said.

Gillett said it's been great to be a part of the hunting community and is looking forward to hosting the event again next year.

"As somebody, as an adult that has gotten into hunting, it's also a really nice thing to see the members of the hunting community in a public scenario where you can get past some of the stereotypes hunters have," Gillett said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.