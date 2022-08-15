Classes are back in session at Holt Public Schools, students excited to be back

LANSING, Mich. — On Monday, Holt Public Schools students returned to school excited and eager to learn.

Horizon Elementary School students were bright-eyed and bushy-tailed as they arrived for school at 8:30 a.m., and let’s just say the excitement was infectious.

While some were excited to see familiar faces, some kindergartners were simply excited to start school and make new friends.

“All of our students are back in the building. There was a time when we had 50 percent of our students in the building, 50 percent of our students were virtual, so just to have them all back has been really exciting for us,” said Horizon Elementary School Principal Kindra Padgett.

For the past two years, schools have been grappling with the pandemic, adjusting to virtual learning and wearing masks. However, Holt Public Schools Superintendent David Hornak said this year brings new energy.

“We’re starting the school year as a district that is masks optional, and to that end, I am really exciting to be here welcoming kids on the first day of school,” he said.

Although it was an exciting day, not all students returned to school on Monday. Students at Elliot and Wilcox elementary schools will be back to classes in two weeks. Due to the school bond that passed in May 2021, construction is still finishing up at the two schools.

