City of Lansing will spend $118,000 on construction documents for Moores Park Pool

LANSING, Mich. — The Moores Park Pool is a piece of Lansing history, and the effort to revive it has taken another step forward.

The pool was built by the city’s engineer Wesley Bintz in 1922, but it closed in 2019 due to leaks and maintenance issues.

The city has made it clear they aren’t going to pay for the repairs the pool will need, but they will spend $118,000 on construction documents.

“Then general contractors can bid on the job so we actually know what the real cost would be with today's price of lumber and electricians, plumbers and all those pieces and parts,” said Mary McGuire, a member of the local group Friends of Moores Park Pool.

The construction documents will help the community group, Friends of Moores Park Pool, know how much money they need to raise to save the pool, which is estimated to be $4 million.

People like Penison Adolph Burton feel the pool is worth saving.

“I've lived in this neighborhood exactly 70 years,” he said. “We would walk over here at age eight, nine, 10-years-old, as kids to go swimming in the Moores Park Pool.”

The pool helped Burton create wonderful memories. He believes if it’s saved, it could cut down crime among teens.

McGuire said the best way to help support the pool is to contact the Friends of Moores Park Pool on Facebook or by email at morresparkpool@gmail.com. You can also write to the City Council about what saving the pool means to you.

