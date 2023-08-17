City of Lansing seeks action against Logan Square after 5 were injured in mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Tonya Harris said Logan Square no longer has a place in her heart after her 15-year-old nephew William was shot at the shopping center a few weeks back.

“He took nine shots to him,” she said.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a large party, and four other young victims were shot. Everyone survived.

“This facility wasn’t big enough to host this music event,” Harris said. “You had people coming from all over, and the event was maybe big enough to hold about a 100 people, and there were a lot more because that was the problem.”

We confirmed with the city that Logan Square has a cabaret license, which means they were able to have the event, but Mayor Andy Schor said more could’ve been done to prevent the shooting.

“I believe that they didn’t have the proper security and the party got out of control,” Schor said. “It didn’t go as they said it would, we put our trust in someone and it didn’t go as planned. So there are consequences.”

Schor said consequences in this situation could mean Logan Square losing their cabaret license.

“I don’t feel that they did what they were supposed to with the cabaret license, so we have sent a resolution to council for a review of that license and possible ramification, and council last night referred it to a hearing officer,” Schor said.

As the city waits for the next steps, Harris said she is forced to take time away from a shopping center she grew up going to and heal. But she does find joy in one thing, the support she’s gotten from the community.

“With the prayer of the community and the community coming together, I never knew how much the community cares,” she said.

We did reach out to the owners of Logan Square to get their comment, but they did not get back to us.

