City of Lansing receives $1.4 million

LANSING, Mich. — The City of Lansing will receive more than a million dollars for the state's annual marijuana revenue-sharing payment.

The $1.4 million payment was based on 24 facilities operating at the end of the state's fiscal year and is an increase of more than $400,000 over last year.

In addition, the state formula also provides over $1.7 million this year for Ingham County.

Municipalities and the counties in which marijuana retail businesses operate, each receive 15 percent of the total excise tax.

