Church and City of Lansing goes to court because of tax exemption status

Robinson Memorial Church filed a lawsuit relating to their tax exemption right being revoked.

The lawsuit alleges the church was not notified of the change by the city.

A back and forth that has dragged on for years.

“It's been a heavy burden to carry,” said Pastor Michael West, with Robinson Memorial Church.

It all started after the RMC lost its tax exemption for a vacant land on Perry Robinson Circle almost 5 years ago. Today, the church owes nearly $140,000 in taxes.

“These bills just continued to mount up,” West said.

West completely against the tax exemption being revoked, because he said the church holds charity and religious events at the location. The disagreement leading to the church filing a lawsuit, Which made its way to an Ingham County Courtroom Tuesday.

But in court a City Attorney said the city did send out a notice and explained why the tax exemption happened.

“The city argues that the outreach work, falls outside of the worship requirement under the Michigan law,” said attorney Matthew Staples.

“Church is done outside the walls, church is also outside the walls and about helping,” west said.

Entering court Tuesday, the church had a goal of getting its tax exemption status back, but that will have to wait.

The judge dismissed the case, saying Ingham County Court doesn't have jurisdiction.

RMC has also filed a lawsuit against the Ingham County treasurer, in hopes of preventing foreclosure. We reached out to the treasurer who told us he has no plans to foreclose the location any time soon.

