Child injured in accidental shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — A five-year-old boy was injured in what police believe was an accidental shooting Monday afternoon in Lansing.



Police believe the firearm discharged unintentionally inside the residence.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lansing Police Department officers responded to the scene in the 800 block of Vincent Court shortly before 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 14.

When officers arrived, they found a child with a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to a local hospital by the Lansing Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests the firearm went off unintentionally inside the home, striking the child. The incident remains under active investigation by LPD.

