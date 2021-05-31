Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Garden in Holt honors fallen soldiers

LANSING, Mich. — Veterans and Holt community members gathered at the Veterans Memorial Garden on Monday for a ceremony to honor the soldiers who gave everything.

The community stood around the monument with their hands over their hearts as the Star Spangled Banner played.

"We're happy to have the people that are here to give, give us the support and give those fallen heroes. The remembrance, and that they deserve," said Vietnam veteran Michael Grant.

Yasmeen Ludy Monument at Veterans Memorial Garden

Grant said he lost comrades during the war and he's honored to honor them.

During the ceremony, taps was played. Veterans performed a three-volley salute before the event was concluded with a prayer.

"Today is so terribly important, because I remember the mothers of who lost their sons in Iraq, and Vietnam saying they just didn't want their sons, and now daughters to be forgotten," said Vietnam veteran Ron Springer. "This is the way we can always remember their sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters that have given their lives for this country."

Springer said he hoped people use this day to reflect what it cost to be an American.

