Centerfolds no longer operating after losing cabaret license

The City said Centerfolds has had criminal activity, like homicides, assault of an officer, illegal drug use and more, dating back to 2006.

This all leading to the cabaret license at the location being revoked.

Watch video above to here the neighborhood's response.

Understandably, this was not an easy day for Irita Guerrero - revisiting the centerfolds parking lot, where her 21 year old son Chris Goins was shot and killed back in 2013.

“Well for one, Chris was my youngest,” Guerrero said.

Goins' death, which no suspects have been arrested for, was one of many crimes happening at centerfolds.

We obtained a document from the city - showing at least 3 homicides, assault of an officer, illegal drug use and fights at the location since 2006.

“Despite repeated incidents of disorderly conduct, the business has failed to take corrective action, such as enhanced security screenings, hiring additional security or enforcing stricter entry police,” said Rawley Van Fossen, Director of Lansing’s Economic Development and Planning.

This all leading to the city taking action. Council unanimously voted to revoke centerfolds cabaret License during Monday's meeting

“It's license to have a lot of people in one place with music and you need it when you have big groups of people,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Centerfolds did not want to comment by the time this story aired. Meanwhile, Guerrero believes the cabaret revocation is a good thing for the neighborhood.

“Places like this don't need to exist, its bad for the community,” she said.

City council also voted to send a recommendation, regarding centerfolds liquor license, to the State's Liquor Control Commission, who will ultimately make the decision.

