Centerfolds Cabaret License may be revoked, here’s why

Residents say there's has been troubling activity at the Cabaret Adult Entertainment Club for year.

The most recent incident, was Lansing's second gun death of the year.

Now, some city leaders are taking action. Watch video above to see how.

When it comes to the reputation of Centerfolds adult entertainment club, neighbors we talked with said troubling activity dates back years.

“It's just been very dangerous over there,” said neighbor Tonya Harris. “It's just been several incidents where people have lost their lives.”

Lansing Police confirmed that. Police said the most recent case of violence at the location was not even 2 weeks ago. It was Lansing's second gun death of the year. Police say the victim was 45-year old Christopher Bonilla Senior.

“His daughter grew up with my kids and it's just sad seeing his family without him,” Harris said.

The violence at Centerfolds getting attention from city leadership and now, prompting action.

“I got on the phone with the city attorney for a cabaret license to be removed,” said Council President Ryan Kost.

An action that Council president Kost said is well overdue.

“Folks are all aware that this has been a problem,” Kost said.

If the resolution to revoke the license is supported by Council, it would be Lansing's second cabaret license revoked in 2 years. Back in 2023, the city revoked Logan square's license after a mass shooting happened, that injured 5 young victims.

“We're making it pretty clear that places like this will no longer fly under the radar,” said said.

LPD Released the below statement:

“We do not get called there frequently, but when we do respond officers are made aware of crimes that are happening that are going unreported.”