Capital City Taste Fest brings in Food Trucks and Vendors to South Lansing

The Capital City Taste Fest took this weekend just past West Jolly Rd and South Martin Luther King Blvd.

Over 20 food trucks and vendors came out to put on a community event anyone could attend.

Watch the video above to see what event manager Donisha Brewer has to say about what the surrounding community means to her.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This Weekend, The Capital City Taste Fest held their second annual event bringing live entertainment and over 20 Food Trucks and vendors.

WEB EXTRA- Sunday Walk-Through of Capital City Taste Fest

Jerk chicken, Candy Coated Fruit, Health and beauty products and so much more were featured at this year's event.

The goal of the event was to bring out the community and for local vendors to have an environment to showcase their products and services.

Donisha Brewer, the event manager for the Capital City Taste Fest touched on what it means for our surrounding neighborhoods.

“To be able to be a part of something that is truly building community, building a sense of ownership, I think that’s the biggest thing. Giving people hope, letting people know that just because you feel like this area may or may not be the best, we want to do something positive, we want people to feel really good about where they're from.”

The event took place Saturday and Sunday just past West Jolly Rd and South Martin Luther King Blvd.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook