Canoe believe it? Esker Landing Park has new self-service kayak rentals

LANSING, Mich. — Self-service kayak rentals are now available at Esker Landing Park in Delhi Charter Township. The kayak rentals are solar powered and rentable through the Rent.Fun app.

"It's a user-friendly app, you input your credit card information, sign a liability waiver and then you come in scan a QR code on one of the lockers, it opens up and then you're free to kayak," said Delhi Charter Township Parks and Recreation Director Troy Stowell.

Stowell learned about the kayak lockers at a conference in Arizona. They're the second self-service kayak rental service in the state of Michigan.

"We know people just enjoy kayaking as much as possible, but a lot of people especially if they’re interested in giving it a shot, trying it out, they might not want to go buy a $300 kayak," said Stowell.

They rent for $20 for two hours and are stocked with several sizes of life safety vests. Esker Landing Park is a 15-acre park located along Cedar Lake.

"We’ve got the Grand River nearby, and there’s a lot of people that enjoy kayaking the Grand River, but there is not that many opportunities to kayak a lake, and here Cedar Lake at Esker Landing is just over a mile long it’s about an hour and a half long paddle, if you’re interested in going from north to south, so it’s a great afternoon opportunity, anybody in mid-Michigan is welcome to come give it a shot," said Stowell.

If you're looking to try kayaking for the first time this summer, this may be the spot with kayaks geared toward beginners.

"We wanted to go with something that's very user-friendly, especially for your novice kayaker. It's got a little bit of a deeper well on it, so you're not going to tip over as much," said Stowell.

Cedar Lake is also popular fishing destination and was restocked by the Delhi Charter Township Parks and Recreation last fall with 3,000 fish.

