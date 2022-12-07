Gone fishing? Delhi Parks and Recreation replenishes Cedar Lake

LANSING, Mich. — The Delhi Charter Township Parks and Recreation added 1,000 fish to Cedar Lake at Esker Landing Park. In doing so, they hope to boost the population of five different species including crappies, perch, blue gill, walleye and largemouth bass.

Parks and Recreation Director Troy Stowell says a healthy fish population is extremely important.

"Here at Cedar Lake at Esker Landing Park, trying to maintain that will give us a healthy eco system and make that this lake and this property is available for fisherman, fisherladies and those that don't fish. This is a great opportunity to get out on a kayak, or a canoe or a stand-up paddle board," said Stowell.

The park will also have other fun winter activities such as ice fishing. That will take place closer January once the lake has at least a 6 inch layer of ice.

"We don't have whole lot of ice out here yet, you're usually looking at end of January to mid-February, you know when it's miserably cold outside," said Stowell.

