Cannabis-infused bakery sets up shop in former Roma Bakery building

Noble Road Company
Noble Road Company
Posted at 6:36 PM, Apr 22, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — For 50 years, Roma Bakery sat on Cedar Street serving fresh-baked Italian goods to the community.

When the owners decided to their close doors, another company set up shop at the location. They sell baked goods too, but their ingredients are a little different.

“We take fresh frozen cannabis and extract it into bubble hash, then we take the bubble hash and press it on what’s called a rosin press and you get this purified extract,” said Travis Wilson owner of the Noble Road Company.

Chocolates from Noble Road Company
Noble Road Company has been infusing cannabis extract into all of its products since the business opened last year. Wilson says their location has a legacy.

“They were in business for 50 years and we’re just trying to keep up with all of the good things they’ve done here,” he said.

Noble Company is a wholesale production facility, which means they sell their products directly to medical and recreational pot shops all over Michigan. They have more than 150 clients, Wilson said.

“We bring in frozen marijuana, bring that in with a secure transporter and we do our process in-house, then we send them to a licensed retailer,” Wilson said.

The company has 20 employees to help out with production and administrative duties.

Employee at Noble Road Company making edibles at their wholesale facilty

“It’s kind of a dream to be operating in the business, something that I didn’t know was even an opportunity when I was growing up," he said. "So, I’m just really happy to be here.”

If you would like to see where Noble Road Company’s products are sold, click here.

