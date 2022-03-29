Watch
Delhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Biggby location to replace old Gravity Smokehouse in Holt

Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 18:47:58-04

LANSING, Mich. — A Biggby "coming soon" sign was posted on the windows of the old Gravity Smokehouse and BBQ restaurant located in Holt. A peek through the tinted windows suggests that construction has started inside.

If Biggby doesn't change the exterior of the restaurant, it could be a drive-thru location.

Gravity Smokehouse and BBQ's new location opened in 2021. It's located at 2440 Cedar Street.

There is no word on when the new Biggby location will open its doors.

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

