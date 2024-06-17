Watch Now
Aurelius Township adds an all-way stop to intersection of Columbia Road and College Road

Jun 17, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Our Aurelius Township neighbors may notice a big difference in their travels starting Monday.

According to the Ingham County Road Commission, the intersection of Columbia Road and College Road is now an all-way stop.

County officials urge drivers to use caution, follow the new signage, and stay aware of your surroundings.

