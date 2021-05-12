Archway for Holt High School football stadium would honor coach Mike Smith

Holt Football Rams Coach Mike Smith

After the passing of Holt football coach Mike Smith, the Holt community is working on a special way to honor him.

The plan is to raise $33,000 for an archway that would be placed at the entrance of the Holt High School football stadium.

The idea started with a neighbor wanting to build a bust or a statue in Smith's honor.

“Then as more people heard about it, they wanted to get involved and started to wanting to help until, and push this project even bigger, into an actual entranceway to the stadium, not just a stadium or house statue or a bust,” said head football coach Chad Fulk.

Fulk said the committee pitched the idea to the Holt Public School board and is awaiting a decision.

If approved, Fulk said, building the arch would take about six to seven weeks. As of right now, they’ve raised more than $12,000 of the needed $33,000.

Smith was Holt's head football coach from 1994 to 2007, leading the Rams to a 96-48 record and to a state runner-up finish in 1995.

Former Holt football player Mitch Zajack is part of the planning committee and feels the archway is a perfect way to honor his former coach.

“For the future football players to come, the future students to come and you drive by it, it will really be, I think, a focal point that will allow for a great legacy to be remembered,” he said.

If you wish to find out more, or donate to the campaign, visit the fundraiser website.

