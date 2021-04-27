After having surgery on his leg, the Holt community raised money to build him a ramp

LANSING, Mich. — The Holt community never fails to support a neighbor in need. After severe health issues, Art Nott needed to have his leg amputated. His wife, Sharon Nott, knew she would need help getting him in and out of the house. So she looked to her community members.

Nott reached out to Delhi Township Supervisor, John Hayhoe, and said, “I need a ramp. What do I do?”

Yasmeen Ludy Ramp being built in Art Nott's front yard.

Nott says Hayhoe took care of it. Hayhoe reached out to Tuesday Toolmen to build a ramp. The supervisor then asked around on Facebook and to local businesses for donations on the project.

Art Nott has always been so involved in the Holt community, through volunteering and donating, it wasn’t hard for his community to step in and help him.

Hayhoe said in less than an hour, they received $2,000 in donations.

Nott said she’s had sleepless nights worrying about what she was going to do for her husband, “I'm so thankful for these men to be here.”

I'm proud of him and what he's done for other people. And I think his whole life has been about giving back,” said Tim Nott, Art’s son. “It really makes me feel proud that he's been honored like this because this is a big deal for these guys to come in and do this for my parents.”

Yasmeen Ludy Ramp being built in Art Nott's front yard.

Art wasn’t able to see the ramp being built because he’s currently in rehabilitation, but he says if he was there, “I’d probably be crying.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook