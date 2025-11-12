Advance Peace works to address what they call 'gang activity'

LANSING, Mich — A former gang member turned community advocate is sharing his story to help address youth violence in Lansing, where community intervention workers have identified at least 10 active groups that may be considered gangs.

Michael Taylor, who was involved in gang activity in Lansing during the mid-1990s when he was about 13 years old, says the landscape has changed significantly over the past three decades.

"I was involved the time I jumped off the porch from 94, 95, when I was about 13," Taylor said.

Taylor, who served time in prison before turning his life around, explains what initially drew him to gang involvement.

"Togetherness… having somebody to have my back," Taylor said.

However, he notes that today's youth violence in Lansing lacks the structure of traditional gang activity.

"Gang activity - comes with bylaws, rules, literature, structure, something that guides the activity… and what our young people in Lansing are doing has none of those things, its just group of young people against other groups of young people," Taylor said.

Dan Boggan, Strategy Manager for Advance Peace, confirms that organized groups are active in the area and his team is working to engage with young people involved in violence.

"We do have active gangs here in Lansing and our goal is to engage with them young men and women," Boggan said.

According to Boggan, recruitment begins at an alarming young age, targeting children in elementary and middle schools.

"As young as 11…12 years old, middle schools…and elementary… so.." Boggan said.

The intervention strategy focuses not only on group members but also on those doing the recruiting.

"We try and make sure we touch base on people who may be recruiting these young people… so that we could change their mindset on the recruitment on young people," Boggan said.

One innovative approach involves bringing rival groups together through transformative travel initiatives, which Boggan says has shown success in resolving conflicts.

"We've had success here in Lansing, with individuals who have gone on transformative travel trips and changed their lives and most important resolved those beefs.and the conflict was completely resolved," Boggan said.

Taylor supports these intervention efforts, emphasizing that violence is never the solution.

"The best way to better the situation is to get yourself out of it… Find a way to get out," Taylor said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

