A business owner is suing Delhi Township, saying a new curb decreased his property's value

LANSING, Mich. — David Choma, the owner of Metronet Telecom, is suing Delhi Township over a curb.

Choma says that one day in August 2018, a consulting firm working with the township came into his office and told him that street access to the seven parking spots in front of the business would be taken away.

"I said, 'Well why is that?' I mean that was, you know, kind of a surprise," Choma said. "They said, 'Well, the township didn't want you parking out front.'"

According to Choma, the spots have been there since his father bought the building on Cedar Street in 1973, and there has never been an issue.

The township moved forward with its Realize Cedar project and installed a crosswalk and a curb outside Choma's business, blocking street access to the seven spots.

"So, you can't pull in like you could," Choma said. "You see the angled slots in front of the building. You could pull in, get out, come to the front of the building—which is the main entrance—and then leave."

Choma said local commercial appraiser Jack Johns told him the change caused the value of his business to decrease by $75,000, and that he's had people ask him about it.

After he and his attorney met with the township, he didn't feel officials were receptive to his concerns. At the end of 2019, he filed a lawsuit in Ingham County Circuit Court. According to court records, a pretrial conference is scheduled for October.

Choma's hope for the lawsuit is that, "One, we're compensated for what happened. Two, I think they learn the fact that due process is important to any business here in the Delhi Township area, and if you're going to be making changes to a company, parking, what have you, it should be done properly. You know, not in the last hour of a project."

According to court documents, Delhi Township acknowledged that a curb was installed outside of Metronet Telecom as part of the Realize Cedar project, but said that, before that curb was installed, customers would "improperly drive over the prior existing sidewalk and curb."

The township also denies that there was any loss of property interest after the new curb was installed.

A representative from Delhi Township said that officials did not want to comment on the pending litigation.

